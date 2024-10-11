Nuclear-armed countries set to discuss strategic risks in New York meeting

A meeting of five nuclear-armed countries is scheduled to take place in New York within two weeks.
As per Reuters, these countries include Russia, United States, France, China and Britain.
Alongside being armed states, these countries are also permanent members of the United Nations Security Councils.
However, a specific date has not been announced yet.
This meeting will hold a significant importance due to a notable increase in nuclear tensions between Russia and the West since the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Earlier in January, the "nuclear five" made a joint statement in which they emphasised that their purpose was to prevent war between nuclear powers and to reduce strategic risks.
The statement reads, "We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."