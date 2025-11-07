World

Government shutdown forces US airports to slash flights

The US government shutdown, which has become the longest in the country's history, is set to impact flight numbers

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Government shutdown forces US airports to slash flights
Government shutdown forces US airports to slash flights

The US government shutdown is set to cause a major reduction in flights at some of the busiest airports in the country.

On Thursday, November 6, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that air travel will be cut by up to 10% at 40 major airports if the shutdown continues.

As per the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the decision, which will only impact domestic flights, was made due to fatigue reports from air traffic controllers.

Some 1.4 million federal workers, from air traffic controllers to park wardens, are working without pay or are on forced leave, as the US Congress has failed to agree on a funding budget.

Major airports in Atlanta, New York and Washington DC will be affected by the reduction in service.

"Our number one job is safety. This isn't about politics – it's about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay," Duffy said in a statement.

Unions say many employees are becoming ill with stress or are being forced into taking second jobs.

On Wednesday, the federal government funding impasse became the longest shutdown in US history.

"It is unusual," said FAA chief Bryan Bedford of the planned flight reductions, "just as the shutdown is unusual, just as the fact that our controllers haven't been paid for a month is unusual."

The flight reductions will be gradual, starting at 4% of domestic flights on Friday. It will rise to 6% by November 11 and 8% by November 13 before hitting a full 10% by November 14.

Impacted airports are all in high-traffic cities, including New York John F Kennedy International, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Chicago O'Hare International, Ronald Reagan Washington National, and Los Angeles International airports.

The cancellations could affect between 3,500 and 4,000 flights per day. 

Since the October shutdown, most federal workers were sent home, while those deemed essential, such as controllers, had to keep doing their jobs without pay.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

2025 set to be among hottest year on record, UN warns

2025 set to be among hottest year on record, UN warns
The current rise in global temperatures is approaching the limits set by the 2015 Paris Agreement

Louvre jewel heist exposes years of neglected security, report reveals

Louvre jewel heist exposes years of neglected security, report reveals
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight

Nancy Pelosi announces retirement after decades in US Congress

Nancy Pelosi announces retirement after decades in US Congress
Nancy Pelosi became the first woman elected to serve as Speaker of the House

Collins Word of the Year 2025 revealed: Everything you need to know

Collins Word of the Year 2025 revealed: Everything you need to know
Collins Dictionary has revealed the most notable and trending word of 2025

Typhoon Kalmaegi sparks state of emergency in the Philippines after 114 deaths

Typhoon Kalmaegi sparks state of emergency in the Philippines after 114 deaths
Vietnam braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after widespread destruction and over 100 deaths in the Philippines

Miss Mexico calls out Miss Universe official after heated exchange

Miss Mexico calls out Miss Universe official after heated exchange
Miss Universe contestants walk out over organiser’s insult to Mexican contestant

Louvre employee reveals ‘shockingly simplistic password’ of security camera

Louvre employee reveals ‘shockingly simplistic password’ of security camera
Robbers steal €88 million (£77 million) of crown jewels in a 7 minute Louvre heist

Claudia Sheinbaum files harassment complaint after groping attack in Mexico

Claudia Sheinbaum files harassment complaint after groping attack in Mexico
Mexico’s first female president Sheinbaum calls for tougher sexual harassment laws after being groped on street

UPS plane crash: Black boxes recovered after engine detaches, killing 12

UPS plane crash: Black boxes recovered after engine detaches, killing 12
Louisville airport UPS plane crash video shows the left engine missing before hitting ground

UPS plane crash in Kentucky: Investigation underway as death toll rises to 9

UPS plane crash in Kentucky: Investigation underway as death toll rises to 9
A cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, claiming nine lives, leaving 11 injured

Man gropes Mexican president on street, sparking debate over women's safety

Man gropes Mexican president on street, sparking debate over women's safety
President Claudia Sheinbaum's lack of security was highlighted as a man sexually harassed her in public

Driver arrested after ramming car into pedestrians in France, injuring 10

Driver arrested after ramming car into pedestrians in France, injuring 10
The unidentified man drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists before setting fire to the vehicle in Île d'Oléron