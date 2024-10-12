Evan Gershkovich set to reveal his untold story of resilience in upcoming memoir

Evan Gershkovich, US reporter for The Wall Street Journal who spent over a year in Russian prison, is writing a memoir.
As per The New York Times, in his memoir he will talk about his experiences in prison and his five years in Moscow.
Paul Whitlatch, an editorial director for Crown, called the book “a testament to human resilience and a work of first-person reportage with few precedents in modern times.”
His statement continued, “During those sixteen months in Russian prisons, he never stopped being a reporter, even as he faced a reality few of us can imagine.”
The memoir is expected to be release in the United States by Crown in 2026.
Gershkovich was arrested in March when he was doing reporting, making him the first US journalist to face espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War ended.
He was freed in August in a major prisoner swap that involved seven countries.
Along with Crown, memoir has been sold to William Collins, a publishing house in Britain, and Meulenhof, a publisher in the Netherlands, according to Mr. Gershkovich's agent, Adam Eglin.