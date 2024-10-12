World

Evan Gershkovich set to reveal his untold story of resilience in upcoming memoir

In his memoir he will talk about his experiences in prison and his five years in Moscow

  October 12, 2024
Evan Gershkovich, US reporter for The Wall Street Journal who spent over a year in Russian prison, is writing a memoir.

As per The New York Times, in his memoir he will talk about his experiences in prison and his five years in Moscow.

Paul Whitlatch, an editorial director for Crown, called the book “a testament to human resilience and a work of first-person reportage with few precedents in modern times.”

His statement continued, “During those sixteen months in Russian prisons, he never stopped being a reporter, even as he faced a reality few of us can imagine.”

The memoir is expected to be release in the United States by Crown in 2026.

Gershkovich was arrested in March when he was doing reporting, making him the first US journalist to face espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War ended.

He was freed in August in a major prisoner swap that involved seven countries.

Along with Crown, memoir has been sold to William Collins, a publishing house in Britain, and Meulenhof, a publisher in the Netherlands, according to Mr. Gershkovich's agent, Adam Eglin.

World News

Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack
PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration
A-bomb survivors use Nobel Prize to warn of nuclear dangers
Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes
Kamala Harris set to publicly share medical information to challenge Trump’s transparency
China announces debt increase to improve economic growth
Massive fire destroys historic church in coastal Chile
Donald Trump gives death penalty threat to immigrants in new speech
Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting