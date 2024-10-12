Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes

World

  • October 12, 2024
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to visit Greece where he will discuss bilateral issues including airspace and maritime areas.

President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, confirmed this news, who was returning from a visit to Serbia.

Erdogan believes that the relations between two countries are advancing towards a positive future.

According to a presidency readout of an interview by Turkish media, he said, "It is important for both sides to have the will to define the problems, outline and present their content, and find solutions."

The statement further added, "We have long wanted the maritime and airspace jurisdictions to be demarcated in accordance with international law. As countries in the region, we can only increase security and stability and reduce the risk of conflict through dialogue and cooperation."

Greece and Turkey have been in conflict for decades over various topics that include airspace and maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean.

In addition to this, Erdogan also indicated that there may be adjustments in the cabinet of ministers and deputy heads.

However, he did not provide any further details yet.

