Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

A hot air balloon hit and caused the collapse of a radio tower in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
This incident marks the second time in 20 years that this structure has been hit hard by a balloon.
However, as per Sky news, there were no injuries reported.
Local police reported that the balloon, carrying three people, safely landed in a field.
The tower transmits radio signals for a local radio station, KKOB-AM.
The Aerostar International Inc. S-57A balloon departed from a park during the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
In 2004, a bear shaped balloon got trapped on the same radio tower during that festival.
Earlier this week, another balloon struck a power line in Albuquerque during the festival’s third day, causing nearly 13,000 customers without power for nearly an hour.