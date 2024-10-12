World

Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

In 2004, a bear shaped balloon got trapped on the same radio tower during the festival

  • October 12, 2024


A hot air balloon hit and caused the collapse of a radio tower in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This incident marks the second time in 20 years that this structure has been hit hard by a balloon.

However, as per Sky news, there were no injuries reported.

Local police reported that the balloon, carrying three people, safely landed in a field.

The tower transmits radio signals for a local radio station, KKOB-AM.

The Aerostar International Inc. S-57A balloon departed from a park during the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

In 2004, a bear shaped balloon got trapped on the same radio tower during that festival.

Earlier this week, another balloon struck a power line in Albuquerque during the festival’s third day, causing nearly 13,000 customers without power for nearly an hour.  

