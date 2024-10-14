ADHD prevalence rises to 15.5 million US adults: CDC

ADHD now reportedly affects about 15.5 million adults in the US!
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which is now one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood, affects a person’s ability to stay focused on a thing, makes him hyperactive and impulsive.
As per the latest reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been around 15.5 million cases of ADHD diagnosed in 2023, which makes it around 6% of the total adults in the country.
The report was made by gathering data from the National Center for Health Statistics Rapid Surveys System between October and November 2023. It was also reported that almost half of the diagnoses were made in adulthood.
The agency stated in the report that, "First, self-reports of ADHD diagnosis might be subject to recall and reporting biases and were not validated against medical records.”
"Second, surveys with commercial online panels have low response rates and might underrepresent certain subpopulations, increasing the potential for nonresponse bias,” they added.
CDC report divided the diagnosed patients into three categories i.e. age, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status.
This revealed that the disorder is more common in adults below the age of 50 (84.5%), among non-Hispanic White people (70.4%), and among those who earn less that the federal poverty level (22.1).