Poland's parliament speaker rejects Tusk's proposal to suspend asylum rights

Szymon Holownia assured that suspension could only take place in the state of emergency

  by Web Desk
  October 14, 2024
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently decided to temporarily halt the right to asylum to reduce illegal migration amid tension with Belarus.

Tusk said on Saturday, October 12, "One of the elements of the migration strategy will be the temporary territorial suspension of the right to asylum. I will demand this, I will demand recognition in Europe for this decision," as per Reuters.

However, Poland’s parliament speaker, Szymon Holownia, who leads the centre-right Poland 2050 dissociated himself from these talks by stating that Tusk was only speaking for Civic Coalition (KO) and he had not discussed any of these points with its coalition partners.

He said in a Facebook post, noting, "We are of the opinion that the right to asylum is 'sacred' in international law and results from conventions ratified by the Republic of Poland.”

Szymon further assured that suspension could only take place in the state of emergency.

"No tactical goal can involve betraying our values, because it ends with us becoming the 'lesser evil'," he wrote.

Migration has been a major issue since 2021. 

This comes when a large number of groups of people from the Middle East and Africa started trying to illegally cross the border with Beralus.

World News

São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm
Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control
Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general
Kamala Harris unveils bold new policies to win over black voters ahead of 2024 election
Lithuania may have Social Democrat leader as PM after elections
North Korea to destroy cross border roads amid escalating tension with South Korea
Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement
Third assassination attempt? Police arrest armed man outside Trump rally
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ukraine blasts Russia for alleged execution of captured troops after latest accusations
Afghanistan stands at 116th in Global Hunger Index amidst worsening food crisis