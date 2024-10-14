Poland's parliament speaker rejects Tusk's proposal to suspend asylum rights 

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently decided to temporarily halt the right to asylum to reduce illegal migration amid tension with Belarus.
Tusk said on Saturday, October 12, "One of the elements of the migration strategy will be the temporary territorial suspension of the right to asylum. I will demand this, I will demand recognition in Europe for this decision," as per Reuters.
However, Poland’s parliament speaker, Szymon Holownia, who leads the centre-right Poland 2050 dissociated himself from these talks by stating that Tusk was only speaking for Civic Coalition (KO) and he had not discussed any of these points with its coalition partners.
He said in a Facebook post, noting, "We are of the opinion that the right to asylum is 'sacred' in international law and results from conventions ratified by the Republic of Poland.”
Szymon further assured that suspension could only take place in the state of emergency.
"No tactical goal can involve betraying our values, because it ends with us becoming the 'lesser evil'," he wrote.
Migration has been a major issue since 2021.
This comes when a large number of groups of people from the Middle East and Africa started trying to illegally cross the border with Beralus.