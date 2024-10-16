UK leaders urge a new perspective on weight-loss drugs amid health concerns

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, recently highlighted the benefits of weight-loss drugs, along with his health secretary.
Two injections named Wegovy and Mounjaro are used as treatment, which makes people less hungry.
As per BBC News, Keir Starmer and Wes Steering, Secretary of State for Health of the United Kingdom, said, “Think differently” while telling about the injections.
Likewise, a trial was run by Health Innovation Manchester, in which a research group announced a trial to see if the weight loss drug Mounjaro could help obese people getting back to work.
Significantly, this illness charged the National Health Service (NHS) an estimated £11bn a year—about 8% of its spending.
The drug name Wegovy is available to severely obese people, while Mounjaro is still not tested by the NHS.
Notably, the criteria for weight-loss treatments are expected to be similar, with community access without any specialist advice.
However, effective implementation might be difficult as patients must have to go through a structured diet and different exercises along with the drugs.
Additionally, there must be a few worries that these drugs may raise dependency culture, potentially discouraging a healthy lifestyle.