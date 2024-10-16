Storm Nadine grows stronger with potential path toward Florida and Mexico

Storm Nadine is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean and it have major chances of becoming a hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Tuesday, issued an updated forecast showing a 30 percent chance of the storm becoming a hurricane by Thursday.
Earlier, the report estimated only a 10 percent chance of the storm reaching hurricane status within 48 hours.
Meteorologists are carefully monitoring potential Hurricane Nadine, which could either head straight for Florida or take a different path toward Mexico and Central America.
NHC said in a statement, “This system is forecast to move generally westward, and environmental conditions could become more conducive for gradual development by the middle to latter part of this week.”
The storm, known as Invest 94L, was initially labeled a disturbance but was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday after its surface winds of 38 mph produced storm surges in the Atlantic Ocean.
As it moves into warmer waters, a depression can bring heavy rain and thunderstorms that can lead to severe flooding and can become a hurricane if winds reach 74 mph.
While, it is still unclear if and when the tropical storm will become a hurricane, the NHC has indicated that it has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a hurricane within the next seven days.