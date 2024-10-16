Xi Jinping calls for stronger China-US ties: 'Partners and friends'

China's President Xi Jinping has called for a stronger relationship with its major trading partner, the United States.
According to Reuters, Chinese state media on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, reported that Xi said a successful partnership between the US and China will not only benefit the two countries but also the world.
He stressed that a partnership would serve as an opportunity for the US and China to become enablers instead of obstacles to each other.
As per CCTV News, Xi in remarks from a letter to the 2024 annual awards dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations asserted, “China is willing to be a partner and friend with the United States. This will benefit not only the two countries but the world.”
He further added, “China has always handled China-U.S. relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, and has always believed that the success of China and the United States is an opportunity for each other.”
Xi also pointed out that US-China ties are the most important bilateral relationship in the world that has a strong impact on the future of “mankind.”
To note, the US and China have been at odds for the past few years on the matter of national security, trade disputes, and Beijing’s military drills in the South China Sea around Taiwan.