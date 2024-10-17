World

Britain joins European Initiative to develop long-range missiles amid military shortages

At a NATO summit in July, France, Germany, Italy and Poland signed a letter of intent to develop missiles

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Britain joins European Initiative to develop long-range missiles amid military shortages
Britain joins European Initiative to develop long-range missiles amid military shortages

Britain is set to join a European initiative to develop long-range missiles.

As per Reuters, this news was confirmed by Defence Secretary John Healey on Thursday, October 17, during a meeting with NATO counterparts in Brussels.

This step aims to address the military shortages exposed by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Healey said in a statement, "We are making a UK commitment to the long-range missile programme, a formal commitment alongside Germany, France, Poland and a couple of others."

However, he did not provide any further details about the range of the planned weapon, saying, "This is long-range compared to the capabilities that many of us already have and are able to use.”

At a NATO summit in Washington in July, France, Germany, Italy and Poland signed a letter of intent to develop missiles with a range of more than 500 km (310 mi).

According to military sources, the aim was to develop new land-based cruise missiles with a range of 1,000 to 2,000 kilometers to meet NATO's demand for such a capability.

Meanwhile, the United States and Germany revealed in Washington that they will begin the temporary deployment of American long-range missiles on German soil in 2026.

Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK

Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK
Wayne Rooney expresses surprise over Tuchel’s appointment as England head coach

Wayne Rooney expresses surprise over Tuchel’s appointment as England head coach
White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees

White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim

World News

Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina amid mass killing allegations
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Bret Baier shares candid impressions of Kamala Harris after contentious interview
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Biden visits Germany to discuss Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflict
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
JD Vance backs Trumps' claims of 2020 presidential election win
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Trump calls himself ‘father of IVF’ in front of all female audience
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Trudeau calls Indian interference in Canada ‘horrific mistake’
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Horrific fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria claims over 140 lives
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED