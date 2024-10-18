Turkey bus accident leaves 6 dead, 25 injured 

A bus carrying Japanese tourist has overturned in a ditch on, resulting in the death of 6 while 25 others injured.
As per Local news of Turkey, the incident occurred on Friday October 18, 2024 at a highway in Afyonkarahisar province, 250 kilometers away from Southwest of Ankara.
Governer Mehnat Ali Kumbuzoglu told the reporters that the main cause of Aksaray-Ankara incident is unclear.
He only revealed that the bus was transporting passengers from Balikesir, a western province to Cappadocia, a well-known tourist destination in Turkey.
“The injured were rushed to hospital. An investigation into the accident has been launched,” Kumbuzolgu stated.
Turkey has gone through a similar accident back in September 2023.
In that accident, the driver lost control over the bus, which resulted the vehicle to overturn, near the town in Merzifon.
During this, the injured ones were shifted to the hospital but 6 lost their lives and 35 got wounded.
Similarly, emergency workers and journalists died in Southeast Turkey back in August 2022, when vehicles collided with first responders who were responding to previous accidents.
Around 16 people died with 29 others injured, as per the reports stated by the Turkish Health Minister of that time.