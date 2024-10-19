World

Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown

A recent poll revealed that Kamala Harris held a marginal 3-percentage points lead over Donald Trump

  by Web Desk
  October 19, 2024
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris raised concerns about Donald Trump’s physical stamina to serve as president during a heated campaign in the crucial battleground state of Michigan on Friday.

Trump, 78, is the oldest candidate after Joe Biden, 81, to run in the presidential elections.

As per Reuters, Harris, who turned 60 on Sunday, said that Trump was skipping interviews due to tiredness.

Harris joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

She said, "It should be a concern. If he can't handle the rigors of the campaign trail, is he fit to do the job? That's a legitimate question."

Trump denied all these allegations later and said, "I've gone 48 days now without a rest, I’m not even tired. I'm really exhilarated. You know why? We're killing her in the polls, because the American people don't want her."

A recent poll revealed a close contest between both the candidates, as Harris held a marginal 3-percentage points lead over Trump.

