Indonesia's new President Prabowo vows to create a fear-free nation for all

Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday, October 20, during a ceremony at Indonesia's parliament.
As per Reuters, he was dressed in a traditional black hat and navy suit with a woven maroon and golden sarong.
The newly President vowed to tackle all the challenges the country is dealing, with corruption being the major issue.
In a lengthy speech, he said, "We must always realise that a free nation is where the people are free. They must be freed of fear, poverty, hunger, ignorance, oppression, suffering.”
Prabowo, a former military commander accused of unproven rights abuses, made history by winning the election and is now the president of the world's third-largest democracy.
He won the February 14 contest with nearly 60 percent of the vote and has spent the past nine months building a strong parliamentary coalition.
While, making his way to the presidential palace, the newly president wore a baseball cap and waved from his car’s sunroof.
He was accompanied by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is the oldest son of former president Joko Widodo.