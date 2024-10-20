World

Indonesia's new President Prabowo vows to create a fear-free nation for all

Prabowo Subianto won the February 14 contest with nearly 60 percent of the vote

  October 20, 2024


Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday, October 20, during a ceremony at Indonesia's parliament.

As per Reuters, he was dressed in a traditional black hat and navy suit with a woven maroon and golden sarong.

The newly President vowed to tackle all the challenges the country is dealing, with corruption being the major issue.

In a lengthy speech, he said, "We must always realise that a free nation is where the people are free. They must be freed of fear, poverty, hunger, ignorance, oppression, suffering.”

Prabowo, a former military commander accused of unproven rights abuses, made history by winning the election and is now the president of the world's third-largest democracy.

He won the February 14 contest with nearly 60 percent of the vote and has spent the past nine months building a strong parliamentary coalition.

While, making his way to the presidential palace, the newly president wore a baseball cap and waved from his car’s sunroof.

He was accompanied by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is the oldest son of former president Joko Widodo.

