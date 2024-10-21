Trump in latest election move cooks and serves fries at Pennsylvania McDonald's

Former president Donald Trump, in a new campaign stunt, cooked and served French fries at a Feasterville, Bucks County McDonald’s in the key state of Pennsylvania, jst 15 days before the 2024 US presidential elections
According to CBS News, the Republican candidate for the presidency on Sunday, October 20, 2024, wore an apron and worked at the drive-thru of a fast-food chain. He also cooked fries and handed out food to five cars of the pre-selected supporters from the drive-thru window and also had a conversation with them.
Trump, who is running for a second term in office, while preparing the fries said, “I love salt... wait a minute I spilled some…I'm very superstitious."
He also asserted, “I've always wanted to work at McDonald's, but I never did… This is fun, I could do this all day - I like this job."
Moreover, while handing over customers' orders, the former president pointed to a customer and said, “Can you believe this, look at this guy, he's a MAGA guy all the way… What a good-looking family - how did you produce those good-looking kids?"
He also told the customers that the food was “all on Trump” and that it was going to be best as he made it by himself.
When he was asked if he had ordered something for himself, Trump responded that he definitely going to have French fries for the plane.