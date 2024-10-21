World

Trump in latest election move cooks and serves fries at Pennsylvania McDonald's

Republican candidate revealed he always wanted to work at McDonald’s, and he could do this all day

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024


Former president Donald Trump, in a new campaign stunt, cooked and served French fries at a Feasterville, Bucks County McDonald’s in the key state of Pennsylvania, jst 15 days before the 2024 US presidential elections

According to CBS News, the Republican candidate for the presidency on Sunday, October 20, 2024, wore an apron and worked at the drive-thru of a fast-food chain. He also cooked fries and handed out food to five cars of the pre-selected supporters from the drive-thru window and also had a conversation with them.

Trump, who is running for a second term in office, while preparing the fries said, “I love salt... wait a minute I spilled some…I'm very superstitious."

He also asserted, “I've always wanted to work at McDonald's, but I never did… This is fun, I could do this all day - I like this job."

Moreover, while handing over customers' orders, the former president pointed to a customer and said, “Can you believe this, look at this guy, he's a MAGA guy all the way… What a good-looking family - how did you produce those good-looking kids?"

He also told the customers that the food was “all on Trump” and that it was going to be best as he made it by himself.

When he was asked if he had ordered something for himself, Trump responded that he definitely going to have French fries for the plane. 

Brazil's President Lula da Silva to miss BRICS Summit after minor brain hemorrhage

Brazil's President Lula da Silva to miss BRICS Summit after minor brain hemorrhage
Taylor Swift pens handwritten letter to Dave Portnoy for his unwavering support

Taylor Swift pens handwritten letter to Dave Portnoy for his unwavering support
Liam Payne, Simon Cowell’s toxic relationship gets public after singer's death

Liam Payne, Simon Cowell’s toxic relationship gets public after singer's death
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design

Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design

World News

Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Harris celebrates 60th birthday and responds to Trump’s derogatory remarks
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Iran condemns EU backing of UAE in ongoing dispute over strategic islands
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Hurricane Oscar approaches Cuba as power restoration efforts continue
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Bangladesh faces agricultural crisis as floods ruin 1.1 million tons of rice crop
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Kamala Harris to visit Georgia churches to celebrate her 60th birthday
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
New Polio cases detected in Pakistan, 39 children infected
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Georgia dock collapse on Atlantic coast claims 7 lives
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Elon Musk makes bold move to boost Trump Harris election race
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Trump wins big support in Georgia ahead of Harris, Obama rally
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Indonesia's new President Prabowo vows to create a fear-free nation for all
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
US elections to take dramatic turn with Kamala Harris surprise predict
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Unseen US Constitution copy shakes up auction with unpredictable interest