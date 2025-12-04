World

Elon Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg robots dog shock visitors at Art Basel Miami

Robot dogs wearing masks of tech leaders and artists have drawn crowds at Art Basel Miami Beach

Visitors at Art Basel Miami Beech stopped in disbelief as Beeple unveiled an installation unlike anything they had never witnessed before.

The artist's newest creation, Regular Animals featured animatronic dogs wearing eerily lifelike masks of tech billionaires including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

These marks were created by well-known mask artist Landon Meier.

The robotic dogs "poop out" NFT artworks which surprised and shocked many visitors at the same time.

These robotic dogs roam through the exhibition, pause to take pictures and then produce NFT print that matches the artistic style or identity of the person whose face mask the robot is wearing.

For context–Zuckerberg robot makes images similar to the Metaverse while the Musk robot creates bold and robotic style artwork.

Beeple explained that although Bezos' robot doesn't create artwork, it still influences how people perceive the world.

“It used to be that we saw the world interpreted through the eyes of artists, but now Mark Zuckerberg and Elon, in particular, control a huge amount of how we see the world,” Beeple explained to Page Six.

“We see the world through their eyes because they control these very powerful algorithms that decide what we see. And so we wanted to kind of play with that idea," he further explained.

In addition to tech billionaire, legendary artists like Picasso and Warhole, two versions of Beeple himself were also created.

