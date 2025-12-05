World

Top 10 cities to visit in 2025 revealed: Paris reigns supreme as London drops

London's downward slide continues as once top destination city falls to 18th place in global rankings

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Top 10 cities to visit in 2025 revealed: Paris reigns supreme as London drops
Top 10 cities to visit in 2025 revealed: Paris reigns supreme as London drops

Paris has been once again named as the world’s most attractive city of the year for the fifth consecutive time.

According to CNN, the Euromonitor International has revealed the names of the Top 100 City Destinations Index, and the French capital has once again topped the list, while London's downward slide continues for the second year.

Paris once again welcomed a large number of tourists, and the reopening of the Notre Dame and PSG’s Champions League win contributed to the increasing number of visitors.

As per the report by the data analytics company, the city successfully welcomed the large number of visitors during 2025 due to its tourism policy and infrastructure.

Furthermore, Europe once again dominated the top 10 list with six cities, while London, which last year dropped out of the top 10 rankings to No. 13, is now at an even lower place at No. 19, between Hong Kong (17th) and Kyoto (19th).

Euromonitor International ranked the top cities in the world on the basis of multiple factors, including tourism, health and safety, sustainability, and economic performance.

Top 10 City Destinations for 2025:

1. Paris

2. Madrid

3. Tokyo

4. Rome

5. Milan

6. New York

7. Amsterdam

8. Barcelona

9. Singapore

10. Seoul

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Melania Trump joins Trump to light National Christmas Tree in Washington

Melania Trump joins Trump to light National Christmas Tree in Washington
First Lady Melania Trump lights up the Christmas Tree as President Trump counts down

$19k Fabergé egg recovered after Kiwi man swallows pricey pendant

$19k Fabergé egg recovered after Kiwi man swallows pricey pendant
New Zealand man accused of eating $19K Fabergé egg inspired by Bond movie

Elon Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg robots dog shock visitors at Art Basel Miami

Elon Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg robots dog shock visitors at Art Basel Miami
Robot dogs wearing masks of tech leaders and artists have drawn crowds at Art Basel Miami Beach

DC pipe bomber arrested after nearly five-year FBI investigation

DC pipe bomber arrested after nearly five-year FBI investigation
The arrest comes after and extensive investigation of nearly five years to identify the suspect

Pantone Color of the Year 2026 reveals its lightest shade ever

Pantone Color of the Year 2026 reveals its lightest shade ever
Pantone is the global colour authority and provider of professional colour language standards and digital solutions for the design community

Britain’s busiest and quietest railway stations of 2024-25 revealed

Britain’s busiest and quietest railway stations of 2024-25 revealed
The latest figures reveal which railway stations in Britain saw the most and least traffic in 2024/25

Indian airline cancels over 300 flights, blames new regulations

Indian airline cancels over 300 flights, blames new regulations
One of the major airlines in India has cancelled more than 300 flights in key cities due to the growing crisis

South Korea developing real-time stalker tracking app to protect women

South Korea developing real-time stalker tracking app to protect women
Stalking victims will be able to see in real-time if their stalkers in nearby so they can take precautionary measures

Thunderbird F-16 crashes in California after pilot safely ejects

Thunderbird F-16 crashes in California after pilot safely ejects
Air Force pilot in stable condition after F-16 fighter jet crashes in California desert, about 180 miles northeast of LA

Top 20 pictures of 2025: From toppled smiling Buddha to robots

Top 20 pictures of 2025: From toppled smiling Buddha to robots
Times reveals top 100 photos of the year, historic moments captured by photojournalists

Unseen images of Jeffrey Epstein's island released by House Democrats

Unseen images of Jeffrey Epstein's island released by House Democrats
Little St James was purchased by Jeffrey Epstein in 1998 and had allegedly seen multiple cases of trafficking and abuse

Trump to pardon Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar: 'Your nightmare is finally over'

Trump to pardon Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar: 'Your nightmare is finally over'
President Donald Trump announced he would pardon a Texas congressman, who was indicted on bribery charges