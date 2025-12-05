Top 10 cities to visit in 2025 revealed: Paris reigns supreme as London drops

Paris has been once again named as the world’s most attractive city of the year for the fifth consecutive time.
According to CNN, the Euromonitor International has revealed the names of the Top 100 City Destinations Index, and the French capital has once again topped the list, while London's downward slide continues for the second year.
Paris once again welcomed a large number of tourists, and the reopening of the Notre Dame and PSG’s Champions League win contributed to the increasing number of visitors.
As per the report by the data analytics company, the city successfully welcomed the large number of visitors during 2025 due to its tourism policy and infrastructure.
Furthermore, Europe once again dominated the top 10 list with six cities, while London, which last year dropped out of the top 10 rankings to No. 13, is now at an even lower place at No. 19, between Hong Kong (17th) and Kyoto (19th).
Euromonitor International ranked the top cities in the world on the basis of multiple factors, including tourism, health and safety, sustainability, and economic performance.
Top 10 City Destinations for 2025:
1. Paris
2. Madrid
3. Tokyo
4. Rome
5. Milan
6. New York
7. Amsterdam
8. Barcelona
9. Singapore
10. Seoul