World

$19k Fabergé egg recovered after Kiwi man swallows pricey pendant

New Zealand man accused of eating $19K Fabergé egg inspired by Bond movie

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
$19k Fabergé egg recovered after Kiwi man swallows pricey pendant
$19k Fabergé egg recovered after Kiwi man swallows pricey pendant

New Zealand police have recovered the pricey Fabergé egg pendant after a man swallowed it.

According to BBC, a man who swallowed the diamond-studded NZ$33,585 ($19,300; £14,600) pendant to steal and allegedly smuggle it has finally been “recovered.”

The police told the outlet that the Fabergé egg locket was recovered in a "natural" manner, adding, “Medical intervention [was] not required.”

Police arrested the 32-year-old NZ man after he ate the locket with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires at Patridge Jewellers in central Auckland. As per the jewellers, inside the Fabergé egg there was an 18-carat gold miniature octopus.

After charging the man with theft, the police earlier this week said, “Given this man is in police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him given the circumstances of what has occurred. At the time of his arrest, he underwent a medical assessment, and an officer was assigned to constantly monitor the man.”

As per the charges seen by the BBC, she is also accused of stealing an iPad from a jewellery store on November 12 and also taking cat litter and flea control products worth NZ$100 from a home the next day.

The Octopussy egg made by Fabergé, a famous Russian jeweller, is a special jewel inspired by a James Bond movie. The movie, also called Octopussy, features a plot centred around stealing a valuable Fabergé egg.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Melania Trump joins Trump to light National Christmas Tree in Washington

Melania Trump joins Trump to light National Christmas Tree in Washington
First Lady Melania Trump lights up the Christmas Tree as President Trump counts down

Top 10 cities to visit in 2025 revealed: Paris reigns supreme as London drops

Top 10 cities to visit in 2025 revealed: Paris reigns supreme as London drops
London's downward slide continues as once top destination city falls to 18th place in global rankings

Elon Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg robots dog shock visitors at Art Basel Miami

Elon Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg robots dog shock visitors at Art Basel Miami
Robot dogs wearing masks of tech leaders and artists have drawn crowds at Art Basel Miami Beach

DC pipe bomber arrested after nearly five-year FBI investigation

DC pipe bomber arrested after nearly five-year FBI investigation
The arrest comes after and extensive investigation of nearly five years to identify the suspect

Pantone Color of the Year 2026 reveals its lightest shade ever

Pantone Color of the Year 2026 reveals its lightest shade ever
Pantone is the global colour authority and provider of professional colour language standards and digital solutions for the design community

Britain’s busiest and quietest railway stations of 2024-25 revealed

Britain’s busiest and quietest railway stations of 2024-25 revealed
The latest figures reveal which railway stations in Britain saw the most and least traffic in 2024/25

Indian airline cancels over 300 flights, blames new regulations

Indian airline cancels over 300 flights, blames new regulations
One of the major airlines in India has cancelled more than 300 flights in key cities due to the growing crisis

South Korea developing real-time stalker tracking app to protect women

South Korea developing real-time stalker tracking app to protect women
Stalking victims will be able to see in real-time if their stalkers in nearby so they can take precautionary measures

Thunderbird F-16 crashes in California after pilot safely ejects

Thunderbird F-16 crashes in California after pilot safely ejects
Air Force pilot in stable condition after F-16 fighter jet crashes in California desert, about 180 miles northeast of LA

Top 20 pictures of 2025: From toppled smiling Buddha to robots

Top 20 pictures of 2025: From toppled smiling Buddha to robots
Times reveals top 100 photos of the year, historic moments captured by photojournalists

Unseen images of Jeffrey Epstein's island released by House Democrats

Unseen images of Jeffrey Epstein's island released by House Democrats
Little St James was purchased by Jeffrey Epstein in 1998 and had allegedly seen multiple cases of trafficking and abuse

Trump to pardon Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar: 'Your nightmare is finally over'

Trump to pardon Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar: 'Your nightmare is finally over'
President Donald Trump announced he would pardon a Texas congressman, who was indicted on bribery charges