$19k Fabergé egg recovered after Kiwi man swallows pricey pendant

New Zealand police have recovered the pricey Fabergé egg pendant after a man swallowed it.
According to BBC, a man who swallowed the diamond-studded NZ$33,585 ($19,300; £14,600) pendant to steal and allegedly smuggle it has finally been “recovered.”
The police told the outlet that the Fabergé egg locket was recovered in a "natural" manner, adding, “Medical intervention [was] not required.”
Police arrested the 32-year-old NZ man after he ate the locket with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires at Patridge Jewellers in central Auckland. As per the jewellers, inside the Fabergé egg there was an 18-carat gold miniature octopus.
After charging the man with theft, the police earlier this week said, “Given this man is in police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him given the circumstances of what has occurred. At the time of his arrest, he underwent a medical assessment, and an officer was assigned to constantly monitor the man.”
The Octopussy egg made by Fabergé, a famous Russian jeweller, is a special jewel inspired by a James Bond movie. The movie, also called Octopussy, features a plot centred around stealing a valuable Fabergé egg.