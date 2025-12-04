DC pipe bomber arrested after nearly five-year FBI investigation

The FBI has arrested a man believed to have planted pipe bombs near both the Republican and Democratic National Committee offices the night before the 2021 Capitol riot.
The bombs was planted on January 5,2021, the night before Donald Trump's last attempt to challenge the 2020 election.
The arrest comes after and extensive investigation of nearly five years to identify the suspect who was only seen in a blurry surveillance footage wearing a hoodie, gloves and a mask.
As per multiple reports, the bombs were discovered 15 hours after being planted.
Investigators examined huge amounts of evidence, including videos, tips and cell phone data and even tracked the suspect's rare black-and-grey Nike Air Max shoes, of which fewer than 25,000 were sold, to help identify him.
As per CNN, the FBI confirmed that the pipe bombs were real and could have injured or killed anyone if they had exploded.
The FBI offered a $500,000 reward and conducted around a thousand interviews, but it still took years to figure out who placed the bombs.
However, no further information has been released yet including what charges he may face.