Houston helicopter crash claims four lives after radio tower collision

Four people, including a child, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Houston, Texas

  • October 21, 2024
A helicopter crash has claimed four lives, including a child, after the aircraft collided into a radio tower in Houston, Texas.

As per the local authorities, the helicopter hit into the communication tower in Houston’s Second Ward, resulting in a fiery explosion that destructed the structure on Sunday night, October 20, 2024, at 7:54 p.m. local time.

It was also reported that the aircraft was carrying four people that included a child, but their identities have not been released.

While the crash did not make any impact on residences and structures, the Fire Department Chief Thomas Munoz noted that the fire which erupted after the collision was spread over a “big area of land” that spanned two to three blocks.

Speaking on the incident, Mayor John Whitmire stated, “The residents are secure and safe but we have a terrible accident scene, multiple fatalities, tower, helicopter destroyed, helicopter apparently left Ellington not certain its destination. And I'm gonna be very cautious in my description of facts and details."

Whitmire continued to add that it was “fortunate” that the crash did not result in a bigger explosion.

Meanwhile, the helicopter appeared to have taken off about 17 miles south of the crash site at the Ellington Airport, however, the destination of the aircraft is still unclear.

