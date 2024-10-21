Eating grapes reduces dementia risk and increases lifespan, study

Grapes might be a secret guard protecting a person from dementia and adding years to their life.
According to Getsueery, a study published in the journal Food revealed that researchers were “astonished” to find that incorporating grapes into a high-fat diet could lower the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and boost antioxidant gene levels.
The research team from Western England University, after testing the research on mice, believed that this incorporation could also add an extra four to five years to human life.
The lead researcher of the team, John M. Pezzuto, said, “We have all heard the saying 'you are what you eat' which is obviously true since we all start out as a fetus and end up being an adult by eating food. But these studies add an entirely new dimension to that old saying.”
“Not only is food converted to our body parts, but as shown by our work with dietary grapes, it actually changes our genetic expression. That is truly remarkable," he continued.
Dr Pezzuto noted, “But if you change the level of antioxidant gene expression, as we observed with grapes added to the diet, the result is a catalytic response that can make a real difference."
Furthermore, grapes contain beneficial antioxidants, including resveratrol, which is known as an active gene that increases life span, and flavonoids which have anti-inflammatory properties.