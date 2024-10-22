US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation

US intelligence recently made a shocking claim that Russia, Iran and China are trying to spread controversial messages to divide citizens of America ahead of Nov.5 election.
As per Reuters, the official said in a statement that Foreign actors, particularly Russia, Iran and China, remain intent on fanning divisive narratives to divide Americans and undermine Americans' confidence in the US democratic system.
It added, “These activities are consistent with what these actors perceive to be in their interests, even as their tactics continue to evolve.”
The statement further added, “The intelligence community expects foreign influence efforts with intensify in the lead up to Election Day, especially through social media posts.”
The official said that foreign actors may resort to physical threats and violence before and after the elections.
They are also likely to make efforts to spread misinformation after the elections and undermine the integrity of the electoral process.
The official further revealed that they might try to influence the election through posts that are likely to be generated by artificial intelligence.