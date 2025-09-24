Deborah Haynes, popular journalist, battles one of the world's rarest diseases

While paddling in the sea on the tiny Channel Island of Sark, renowned journalist Deborah Haynes suddenly fell ill.
Less than 48 hours later, the 48-year-old journalist was evacuated to London’s University College Hospital (UCH) via cart, tractor, lifeboat, private jet and ambulance.
She is currently suffering from atypical Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), an ultra-rare disease in which the immune system reversibly performs and destroys blood cells, posing a significant threat to organs.
Additionally, it affects nearly one in two million people annually and leads to potential death if not diagnosed at the correct time.
Deborah's first episode occurred in 2017, when she got to know about her acute renal injury. This time, her symptoms aggravated, prompting her husband to immediately get assistance from the island’s only doctor, Dr. Bruce Jenkins.
A urine test helped to diagnose her severe kidney trouble, leading to an urgent rescue operation.
Currently, the British journalist is being treated with eculizumab, a life-saving drug that halts the immune system attack, along with dialysis support.
After being admitted for two weeks in hospital, including a week in ICU, Deborah is now out of danger and currently in the recovery stage, using her experience to raise awareness regarding aHUS Awareness Day.