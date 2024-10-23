World

Ukraine faces 25% drop in population since war with Russia

The Ukraine-Russia conflict began in 2014 with Crimea’s seizure and escalated in February 2022

  by Web Desk
  October 23, 2024
Ukraine’s population has decrease up to 10 million or around 25% of the total population since the ongoing Russian full-scale invasion.

The United Nations (UN) reported on Tuesday, October 22 that many people have left the country during the ongoing conflict.

As per Reuters, birth rates have also sharply declined and war related deaths have also been increased.

Meanwhile, Eastern Europe head at UN Population Fund, Florence Bauer, noted at a news Geneva conference that the invasion has escalated to a challenging demographic situation since February.

She further mentioned that a fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman is essential to keep a stable population by stating, "The birth rate plummeted and is currently at around one child per woman, which is one of the lowest in the world.”

Bauer revealed that a full assessment of the war’s impact on Ukraine would have to wait until the war ends, at that point a complete count could be conducted.

The European head further elaborated that the largest decline in Ukraine’s population is due to around 6.7 refugees now living abroad.

While, war-related deaths in the tens of thousands have also contributed to this decline.

Moreover, the population of Ukraine has decreased from 50 million at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 to 40 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, Russia also faces a dire situation, with a population of 140 million recording its lowest birth rate since 1999.

