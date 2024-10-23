World

Trump's McDonald's stunt draws epic responses: '0 stars. Not recommended'

The former U.S. President Donald Trump worked at Pennsylvania McDonald’s over the weekend

  October 23, 2024
Donald Trump, in his latest campaign stunt, worked at McDonald’s in Pennsylvania stating that he always wanted to work at the fast-food company but never got a chance to do.

On Sunday, October 20, the former U.S. President wore an apron and worked at the drive-thru of McDonald’s where he cooked and served French fries and engaged with staff and his supporters.

However, this antics from the Republican presidential nominee resulted in hilarious and negative comments from the public who then criticized the ex-President.

Yelp, which is an American company that published crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, has put its website on pause indefinitely as public began dropping their reviews about Trump’s recent move.

As per TMZ, the company has decided not to allow new reviews until the situation blows out and Donald Trump’s critics find something else that divert their attention from this topic.

“The fries were too salty as if someone who lost a major election had been crying over them for an hour,” read a review.

Giving "0 star," another noted, “Tried the McDonald’s in Feasterville today. Customer service was a joke. Senile old man got bronzer on my fries, didn’t wear gloves. Repeated himself several times, something about Ronald McDonald in the showers at the golf club? Idk. 0 stars. Do not recommend.”

Meanwhile, it was reported recently that McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers are linked to E. coli outbreak in many states, leading to 1 death, 10 hospitalized, while 49 people have fallen sick.

“Wait, wasn't Trump just working at McDonalds and ignoring the hygiene regulations?” commented one, while another said, “Didn't Trump just finish a grueling 15-minute shift at McDonald's?”

“I blame McDonald TRUMP!” one more comment read.

