Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has been selected as the Secretary General for 56 nations club by the members of Commonwealth, ruled by Britain’s King Charles.
The Commonwealth announced the appointment on Saturday, October 26, 2024, during the final day of the Heads of Government meeting attended by Queen Camilla and King Charles.
As per Reuters, many Britain Empire and representatives of the country attended the summit held in Pacific Island nation, commenced from Monday.
"Commonwealth Heads of Government have selected the Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey" said the Heads of Commonwealth adding "currently the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth."
Charles and Camilla departed from Samoa on Saturday, October 26, after a successful four-day tour.
Before leaving Samoa, the sovereign duo also appeared in a farewell ceremony that occurred amid heavy rain at the village of Siumu.
To note, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey believes in reparations for the harm caused by translantic slavery and colonialism.
She replaced Patricia Scotland from Britain, who held the position since 2016.