World

Shirley Ayorkor becomes Secretary General of Commonwealth

Shirley Ayorker has been serving as Foreign Minister of Ghana since January 2017

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024
Shirley Ayorkor becomes Secretary General of Commonwealth
Shirley Ayorkor becomes Secretary General of Commonwealth

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has been selected as the Secretary General for 56 nations club by the members of Commonwealth, ruled by Britain’s King Charles.

The Commonwealth announced the appointment on Saturday, October 26, 2024, during the final day of the Heads of Government meeting attended by Queen Camilla and King Charles. 

As per Reuters, many Britain Empire and representatives of the country attended the summit held in Pacific Island nation, commenced from Monday. 

"Commonwealth Heads of Government have selected the Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey" said the Heads of Commonwealth adding "currently the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth."

Charles and Camilla departed from Samoa on Saturday, October 26, after a successful four-day tour.

Before leaving Samoa, the sovereign duo also appeared in a farewell ceremony that occurred amid heavy rain at the village of Siumu.

To note, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey believes in reparations for the harm caused by translantic slavery and colonialism. 

She replaced Patricia Scotland from Britain, who held the position since 2016. 

WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners

WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
Hania Amir takes fans on a trip to her New York escapade

Hania Amir takes fans on a trip to her New York escapade

Shirley Ayorkor becomes Secretary General of Commonwealth

Shirley Ayorkor becomes Secretary General of Commonwealth
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail

World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail

World News

World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Harris slams Trump for ‘belittling’ the US with recent remark
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Elon Musk maintains ongoing talks with Russian PM Putin: sources
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Highest tandem jump: Wigginton and Coker break world record
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Hong Kong finds its historic first-ever dinosaur fossils
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Apple-sized brain tumours removed from patient's eyebrows in historic surgery
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
India and China begin troop withdrawal to ease border tensions
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Rare Norman coins found in England become most valuable treasure ever
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Teenager charged for shooting 5 family members in Washington: Report
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
World Bank unveils global initiative to empower 300 million women by 2030
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Biden to make historic apology ahead of presidential election
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Canada announces major cut in immigration to address population growth concerns
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum