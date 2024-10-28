World

Trump fills Madison Square Garden with racist, vulgar attacks on Harris

Former president loyalists labelled Kamala Harris as ‘the antichrist,’ Malaysian,' and ‘low IQ’ individual

  by Web Desk
  October 28, 2024


Donald Trump and his allies filled the Madison Square Garden rally with hateful, vulgar, and racist remarks about the US Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to CNN, during a Republican rally at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, October 27, 2024, numerous donors, entertainers, and MAGA politicians made derogatory remarks about the Democrat nominee for the presidency.

Trump called Harris a “very low-IQ individual” and labelled immigrants as “vicious and bloodthirsty criminals.”

The former president asserted, “We’re running against a massive, crooked, malicious leftist machine that’s running the Democrat Party. They are smart and vicious; they are the enemy within, we must defeat them.”

Moreover, Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian and podcast host, said, “There’s a lot going on, like, I don’t know if you know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

Referring to Harris, he added, “These Latinos, they love making babies, too. Just know that they do.”

A former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, made racist comments about Harris, saying, “She got 85 million votes because she’s so impressive, as the first Samoan, Malaysian, low-IQ former California prosecutor ever to be elected president.”

Additionally, Republican politician David Rem called the Democratic candidate “the devil,” “antichrist,” and “sick (expletive).”

The rally full of hateful comments sparked widespread criticism and condemnation from Democrats.

