Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win

A safari park in Bedfordshire, England, announced the birth of a critically endangered animal on the planet, the bongo calf.
According to Sky News, Othaya gave birth to a male eastern mountain bongo calf on October 16, 2024, at Woburn Safari Park. It is the first birth of the species in the park after more than a decade.
The eastern mountain bongo is hunted to almost extinction, with only less than 100 remaining. The birth of the bongo calf came as a “major success” to the efforts for global conservation.
Head of reserves Tom Robson said, “The bongo is part of a crucial breeding program, and we are hoping in the future our new calf will travel to another wildlife collection and start a breeding group of his own."
As per the safari park authorities, the calf and mother have been kept separately, giving them time to bond and grow stronger.
The park explained, “Meanwhile the bongo calf has completely stolen the keepers' hearts with his enormous ears, timid but increasingly confident nature.”
“The baby has been spotted walking around the stable exploring his environment, sticking close to mum while he grows steadier on his hooves," it added.
To note, the population of the eastern mountain bongo has been drastically impacted by poaching as a result, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List has classified it as a critically endangered species.