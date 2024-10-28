World

Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win

Safari Park welcomes the historic birth of a male eastern mountain bongo calf after a decade

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Safari Park welcomes the historic birth of a male eastern mountain bongo calf after a decade
Safari Park welcomes the historic birth of a male eastern mountain bongo calf after a decade

A safari park in Bedfordshire, England, announced the birth of a critically endangered animal on the planet, the bongo calf.

According to Sky News, Othaya gave birth to a male eastern mountain bongo calf on October 16, 2024, at Woburn Safari Park. It is the first birth of the species in the park after more than a decade.

The eastern mountain bongo is hunted to almost extinction, with only less than 100 remaining. The birth of the bongo calf came as a “major success” to the efforts for global conservation.

Head of reserves Tom Robson said, “The bongo is part of a crucial breeding program, and we are hoping in the future our new calf will travel to another wildlife collection and start a breeding group of his own."

As per the safari park authorities, the calf and mother have been kept separately, giving them time to bond and grow stronger.

The park explained, “Meanwhile the bongo calf has completely stolen the keepers' hearts with his enormous ears, timid but increasingly confident nature.”

“The baby has been spotted walking around the stable exploring his environment, sticking close to mum while he grows steadier on his hooves," it added.

To note, the population of the eastern mountain bongo has been drastically impacted by poaching as a result, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List has classified it as a critically endangered species.

Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors

Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors
Iqra Aziz shares BTS struggles of photoshoot amid heavy downpour

Iqra Aziz shares BTS struggles of photoshoot amid heavy downpour

Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles amid monarch’s ‘failing health’

Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles amid monarch’s ‘failing health’
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win

Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win

World News

Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Trump fills Madison Square Garden with racist, vulgar attacks on Harris
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Elon Musk makes huge announcement at Donald Trump’s rally
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Quarter Pounder back without onions
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
China makes history with groundbreaking 42-Tesla resistive magnet
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Kamala Harris accidently caught swearing on camera
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Tiny house unearthed in Pompeii unveils stunning secrets of Roman life
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
UN voices alarm as Sudan conflict escalates with mass killings in Gezira
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
The first AI-created painting set to fetch hundreds of thousands
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Oldest person in US dies: Uncovering Elizabeth Francis' 115-year secret
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Japan elections: Ruling party LDP faces worst results since 2009