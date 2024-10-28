China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates

China has taken a major step to boost the number of births on Monday, October 28.
As per Reuters, after experiencing population decline for two consecutive years, China presented significant measures to enhance family planning and parenting strategies.
China is the world’s second most populous country and has a population of 1.4 billion.
The state council urged to establish a new marriage and childbearing culture by showing respect towards child birth, promoting marriages at the right age and highlighting the importance of shared parental responsibilities in childcare.
These measures include better maternity insurance, increased maternity leave, financial assistance and improved medical resources for children.
The cabinet also calls on the local government to set budgets for childcare centers and to impose reduced taxes and fees for all these services.
As per the outlet, the number of women having children between 15 and 49 is expected to decline, and the desire to have children is not expected to increase.
Local authorities were also asked to help with housing and employment burdens, by providing more help for families with multiple children to buy a home and to provide protection for pregnant women and new mothers among workers. .
Authorities believed that these measures would definitely help to reverse the downward trend in births.
China has struggled to get the birth rate up even after abandoning its 35-year-old one child policy in 2015.