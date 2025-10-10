Home / World

US-China trade tensions escalate as Trump threatens to cancel Xi meeting

China produces more than 90% of the world's processed rare earth elements and rare-earth magnets

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
US-China trade tensions escalate as Trump threatens to cancel Xi meeting
US-China trade tensions escalate as Trump threatens to cancel Xi meeting

Trade tensions between the United States and China escalated after President Donald Trump threatened to cancel a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

This warning came in response to Beijing's stricter rules on rare earth exports.

Trump made the warning on social media, saying he now saw "no reason" to meet with President Xi, claiming that China was acting hostilely and trying to control the world by limiting access to these major resources.

Meanwhile, Trump also threatened a massive increase in tariffs on Chinese products.

Following his comments, financial markets reacted negatively with the S&P 500 falling about 1.4% in late morning trading in New York, reported BBC.

Over the summer, the US and China saw a major improvement in their relations.

As part of negotiations, Trump also agreed to significantly lower the huge tariffs he had previously imposed on Chinese goofs earlier in the year.

However, tensions have risen again following China's recent actions.

Beside tightening rare earth export rules, China has started a monopoly investigation into the US tech company Qualcomm, which would slow down its acquisition of another chipmaker.

In addition to this, China also plans to charge new port fees on ships linked to the US, including those owned or operated by American companies.

China dominates global production of rare earths, which are key components in cars, smartphones, aeroplane engines and many other items.

The country produces more than 90% of the world's processed rare earth elements and rare-earth magnets.

You Might Like:

Melania Trump announces safe return of eight Ukrainian children to families

Melania Trump announces safe return of eight Ukrainian children to families
The First Lady Melania Trump helped facilitate the return of some Ukrainian children

White House accuses Nobel Committee of 'political bias' after Maria Corina win

White House accuses Nobel Committee of 'political bias' after Maria Corina win
Venezuelan pro-democracy activist Maria Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Coastal flood warning in effect for Carolinas amid unnamed storm

Coastal flood warning in effect for Carolinas amid unnamed storm
Tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond were expected to bring heavy rain to Mexico coast

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado
An industrial engineer and current opposition leader in Venezuela was announced as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize

Roy Lee Ward executed in Indiana 24 years after killing teen

Roy Lee Ward executed in Indiana 24 years after killing teen
Stacy Payne, a 15-year-old girl, was raped and murdered in 2001 in her family's home near Dale

Peru lawmakers remove President Dina Boluarte amid worsening crime crisis

Peru lawmakers remove President Dina Boluarte amid worsening crime crisis
Protests have also escalated over the past six months as a result of extortion and murders by organised crime groups.

Letitia James hits back at 'baseless charges' after indicted in fraud case

Letitia James hits back at 'baseless charges' after indicted in fraud case
The New York Attorney General accused President Donald Trump of personally targeting her after fraud charges

7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines, prompts tsunami alerts

7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines, prompts tsunami alerts
Authorities have warned citizens living in coastal areas to seek high ground as aftershocks are expected

Silver prices surge to highest levels in decades amid soaring demand

Silver prices surge to highest levels in decades amid soaring demand
Silver, along with Bitcoin and gold, has gained value so far this year

What made world’s oldest woman Morera live to 117? Scientists reveal secrets

What made world’s oldest woman Morera live to 117? Scientists reveal secrets
Maria Branyas Morera was the eight-oldest verified person ever recorded in the history

Tropical Storm Jerry expected to turn into hurricane this weekend

Tropical Storm Jerry expected to turn into hurricane this weekend
Tropical Storm Jerry was officially classified as a tropical storm

Laszlo Krasznahorkai becomes second Hungarian to win Nobel Prize in Literature

Laszlo Krasznahorkai becomes second Hungarian to win Nobel Prize in Literature
The Swedish Academy honoured Laszlo Krasznahorkai for his powerful and visionary storytelling