Peru lawmakers remove President Dina Boluarte amid worsening crime crisis

Peruvian lawmakers have voted to remove President Dina Boluarte, whose term has seen an increase in protests due to extortion and murders by organised crime groups.
Boluarte did not appear before Congress on Friday, October 10, for an overnight hearing after a majority of lawmakers, including some once loyal to her, voted to initiate impeachment proceedings.
They summoned Boluarte to appear before Congress at 11:30 p.m.; however, she skipped the proceedings that ended with 118 lawmakers voting to remove her from the office.
Congress leader José Jerí, who took over as interim president until April 2026, announced the impeachment.
"Today, I humbly assume the presidency of the republic in order to install and lead a transitional government," Jerí told parliament after being sworn in.
Protests have marked Boluarte's presidency, along with various scandals, investigations and a rise in gang violence. She had already faced down several attempts to remove her from office.
The latest effort cited her "permanent moral incapacity" to carry out her duties since assuming office in December 2022.
Boluarte, who took office after her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, was impeached over a crackdown on protests that killed at least 50 people, and her approval rating took a major hit.
She is the subject of several investigations, including one for her alleged failure to declare gifts of luxury jewels and watches, a scandal known as "Rolexgate".
Anti-government protests have also been fuelled by a law passed on September 5 that required young people to contribute to private pension funds, despite job insecurity and an unofficial employment rate of more than 70%.
Notably, Peru has had six presidents in about nine years.