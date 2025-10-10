María Corina Machado dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela, Donald Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado dedicates her Nobel Peace Prize to the people of Venezuela and US President Donald Trump.
"I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!" she wrote on X.
"We are on the threshold of victory, and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy," she added.
The Nobel Committee in Oslo announced that Maria had won this year's million-dollar Nobel Peace Prize.
A 58-year-old leader, who had spent months in hiding because of death threats was recognize as an important and unifying figure opposing what was described as the oppressive Venezuelan government.
This came as the White House reacted angrily to the Nobel Committee's decision, accusing it of political bias.
"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on X.
Donald Trump has openly stated multiple times that he believes he deserve to in the Nobel Peace Prize while officials claimed that Trump has done more to promote global peace than any other leader including through negotiations and ceasefire deals in war-torn regions.