Home / World

White House accuses Nobel Committee of 'political bias' after Maria Corina win

Venezuelan pro-democracy activist Maria Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
White House accuses Nobel Committee of political bias after Maria Corina win
White House accuses Nobel Committee of 'political bias' after Maria Corina win

The White House reacted angrily to the Nobel Committee's decision, accusing it of political bias.

This reaction came after Venezuelan pro-democracy activist Maria Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump has openly stated multiple times that he believes he deserve to in the Nobel Peace Prize while officials claimed that Trump has done more to promote global peace than any other leader including through negotiations and ceasefire deals in war-torn regions.

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on X.

White House accuses Nobel Committee of political bias after Maria Corina win

"Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Nobel Committee in Oslo announced that Maria had won this year's million-dollar Nobel Peace Prize.

A 58-year-old leader, who had spent months in hiding because of death threats was recognize as an important and unifying figure opposing what was described as the oppressive Venezuelan government.

"Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country... a choice that has inspired millions. When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist," Nobel Committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes said.

On the other hand, former US Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama have all received the Nobel Peace Prize.

You Might Like:

Melania Trump announces safe return of eight Ukrainian children to families

Melania Trump announces safe return of eight Ukrainian children to families
The First Lady Melania Trump helped facilitate the return of some Ukrainian children

US-China trade tensions escalate as Trump threatens to cancel Xi meeting

US-China trade tensions escalate as Trump threatens to cancel Xi meeting
China produces more than 90% of the world's processed rare earth elements and rare-earth magnets

Coastal flood warning in effect for Carolinas amid unnamed storm

Coastal flood warning in effect for Carolinas amid unnamed storm
Tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond were expected to bring heavy rain to Mexico coast

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado
An industrial engineer and current opposition leader in Venezuela was announced as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize

Roy Lee Ward executed in Indiana 24 years after killing teen

Roy Lee Ward executed in Indiana 24 years after killing teen
Stacy Payne, a 15-year-old girl, was raped and murdered in 2001 in her family's home near Dale

Peru lawmakers remove President Dina Boluarte amid worsening crime crisis

Peru lawmakers remove President Dina Boluarte amid worsening crime crisis
Protests have also escalated over the past six months as a result of extortion and murders by organised crime groups.

Letitia James hits back at 'baseless charges' after indicted in fraud case

Letitia James hits back at 'baseless charges' after indicted in fraud case
The New York Attorney General accused President Donald Trump of personally targeting her after fraud charges

7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines, prompts tsunami alerts

7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines, prompts tsunami alerts
Authorities have warned citizens living in coastal areas to seek high ground as aftershocks are expected

Silver prices surge to highest levels in decades amid soaring demand

Silver prices surge to highest levels in decades amid soaring demand
Silver, along with Bitcoin and gold, has gained value so far this year

What made world’s oldest woman Morera live to 117? Scientists reveal secrets

What made world’s oldest woman Morera live to 117? Scientists reveal secrets
Maria Branyas Morera was the eight-oldest verified person ever recorded in the history

Tropical Storm Jerry expected to turn into hurricane this weekend

Tropical Storm Jerry expected to turn into hurricane this weekend
Tropical Storm Jerry was officially classified as a tropical storm

Laszlo Krasznahorkai becomes second Hungarian to win Nobel Prize in Literature

Laszlo Krasznahorkai becomes second Hungarian to win Nobel Prize in Literature
The Swedish Academy honoured Laszlo Krasznahorkai for his powerful and visionary storytelling