The White House reacted angrily to the Nobel Committee's decision, accusing it of political bias.
This reaction came after Venezuelan pro-democracy activist Maria Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.
Donald Trump has openly stated multiple times that he believes he deserve to in the Nobel Peace Prize while officials claimed that Trump has done more to promote global peace than any other leader including through negotiations and ceasefire deals in war-torn regions.
"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on X.
"Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," he added.
Earlier in the day, the Nobel Committee in Oslo announced that Maria had won this year's million-dollar Nobel Peace Prize.
A 58-year-old leader, who had spent months in hiding because of death threats was recognize as an important and unifying figure opposing what was described as the oppressive Venezuelan government.
"Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country... a choice that has inspired millions. When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist," Nobel Committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes said.
On the other hand, former US Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama have all received the Nobel Peace Prize.