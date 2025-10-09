Home / World

What made world’s oldest woman Morera live to 117? Scientists reveal secrets

Maria Branyas Morera was the eight-oldest verified person ever recorded in the history

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Scientists have revealed new findings about what made Maria Branyas Morera one of the world's longest-living person.

Morera who died in the previous year at the age of 117 and 168 days was officially recognized as the world's oldest living person by the Guinness World Records.

She was the eight-oldest verified person ever recorded in the history.

A detailed scientific study published in Cell Reports Medicine examined Morera's DNA, immune system and gut bacteria, as reported by The Washington Post.

Some factors that made Maria Branyas Morera one of the world's longest-living person:

The research, led by Dr Manel Esteller from the University of Barcelona found that one key reason she lived until 117 was because of her genomes which appeared much younger and healthier than expected for her age.

Morera had a very strong and effective immune system with T cells, the cells that defends the body against infections.

Beside this, she also had a healthy gut bacteria that helped reduce inflammation and supported her body's metabolism.

This groundbreaking study also discovered that she did not have any harmful gene mutations that usually cause dangerous diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's or diabetes.

Medical tests revealed that her body was biologically much younger than her real age which is about 23 years younger.

Not only this, Morera's diet and lifestyle likely played an important role in her long and healthy life.

She ate three plain yogurts every day and followed a proper Mediterranean diet that included foods like olive oil, fish and fruits.

Morera also stayed active by walking and gardening even in this old age and kept close social relationships.

At the same time, researchers adviced not to make big generalizations from studying only one person.

