Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado 

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was announced as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 on Friday.
According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the prestigious honour was given to Maria for promoting democratic rights in her country and her struggle to achieve a transition to democracy.
"When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist," the official statement read.
The announcement is bound to ruffle some feathers, as the US President Donald Trump has claimed on multiple occasions that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize this year for his efforts in ending multiple international conflicts.
Moreover, the Nobel Prize 2025 kicked off on Monday, with the announcement for the medicine field. The prize went to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Dr Shimon Sakaguchi for their discoveries in the immune system.
Tuesday's physics prize was secured by John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis for their research on subatomic quantum.
While Wednesday's prize for the field of chemistry was secured by a trio of scientists, named Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi, for their work in the development of metal-organic frameworks (MOF).
The Nobel Prize 2025 announcements will be concluded on October 13.
Notably, the official award ceremony will be held on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the prizes.