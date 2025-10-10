Melania Trump announces safe return of eight Ukrainian children to families

Melania Trump announces safe return of eight Ukrainian children to their families after ongoing talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
She made the announcement on Friday, saying that Ukrainian children displaced by the war have been reunited with their families through direct communication with Russian President.
Melania had personally delivered a letter to Putin during his visit to Alaska in August to help facilitate this effort.
"We have agreed to co-operate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war. Each child has lived in turmoil because of the war in Ukraine," The First Lady said, as per Sky News.
While, Melania helped facilitate the return of some Ukrainian children, US President Donald Trump's broader efforts to stop Russia's war in Ukraine have not made significant progress, even after his meeting with Putin.
In her letter, the First Lady wrote, "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart... They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."
According to Melania, both Ukraine and Russia helped reunite the children with their families.
She received a detailed report that included photos and information about each child’s identity and situation.
Additionally, the US government also verified that the information was "accurate."