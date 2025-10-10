Coastal flood warning in effect for Carolinas amid unnamed storm

An unnamed storm, combined with unusually high tides known as "king tides," was causing some flooding along the Carolina coastline early on Friday.
At the same time, other tropical storms were active in the Atlantic Ocean and near Mexico's Pacific coast.
As per AP, in Charleston, South Carolina around twelve streets were already underwater due to the flooding.
To help the residents and visitors, the city allowed free parking in certain garages.
Additionally, a high tide of 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) was expected on Friday morning which would rank as the 13th highest tide recorded in over 100 years at Charleston Harbour.
An unnamed coastal storm and unusually high tides which happen when the moon is unusually close to the Earth, was expected to bring several days of strong winds.
These conditions could lead to flooding along the coast, particularly in area that are more vulnerable such as North Carolina's Outer Banks and the Charleston area.
In the Outer Banks, weather experts predicted the most severe conditions would happen from Friday through the weekend.
There was also a strong possibility that Highway N.C. 12 on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands would need to close again as ocean waves could flood the road.
On the other hand, in the Pacific Ocean, tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond were expected to bring heavy rain to Mexico coast.
Storm Priscilla could also cause sudden flash floods in parts of the southwestern United States over the weekend.