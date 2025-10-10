Home / World

Coastal flood warning in effect for Carolinas amid unnamed storm

Tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond were expected to bring heavy rain to Mexico coast

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Coastal flood warning in effect for Carolinas amid unnamed storm
Coastal flood warning in effect for Carolinas amid unnamed storm

An unnamed storm, combined with unusually high tides known as "king tides," was causing some flooding along the Carolina coastline early on Friday.

At the same time, other tropical storms were active in the Atlantic Ocean and near Mexico's Pacific coast.

As per AP, in Charleston, South Carolina around twelve streets were already underwater due to the flooding.

To help the residents and visitors, the city allowed free parking in certain garages.

Additionally, a high tide of 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) was expected on Friday morning which would rank as the 13th highest tide recorded in over 100 years at Charleston Harbour.

An unnamed coastal storm and unusually high tides which happen when the moon is unusually close to the Earth, was expected to bring several days of strong winds.

These conditions could lead to flooding along the coast, particularly in area that are more vulnerable such as North Carolina's Outer Banks and the Charleston area.

In the Outer Banks, weather experts predicted the most severe conditions would happen from Friday through the weekend.

There was also a strong possibility that Highway N.C. 12 on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands would need to close again as ocean waves could flood the road.

On the other hand, in the Pacific Ocean, tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond were expected to bring heavy rain to Mexico coast.

Storm Priscilla could also cause sudden flash floods in parts of the southwestern United States over the weekend.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado
An industrial engineer and current opposition leader in Venezuela was announced as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize

Roy Lee Ward executed in Indiana 24 years after killing teen

Roy Lee Ward executed in Indiana 24 years after killing teen
Stacy Payne, a 15-year-old girl, was raped and murdered in 2001 in her family's home near Dale

Peru lawmakers remove President Dina Boluarte amid worsening crime crisis

Peru lawmakers remove President Dina Boluarte amid worsening crime crisis
Protests have also escalated over the past six months as a result of extortion and murders by organised crime groups.

Letitia James hits back at 'baseless charges' after indicted in fraud case

Letitia James hits back at 'baseless charges' after indicted in fraud case
The New York Attorney General accused President Donald Trump of personally targeting her after fraud charges

7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines, prompts tsunami alerts

7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines, prompts tsunami alerts
Authorities have warned citizens living in coastal areas to seek high ground as aftershocks are expected

Silver prices surge to highest levels in decades amid soaring demand

Silver prices surge to highest levels in decades amid soaring demand
Silver, along with Bitcoin and gold, has gained value so far this year

What made world’s oldest woman Morera live to 117? Scientists reveal secrets

What made world’s oldest woman Morera live to 117? Scientists reveal secrets
Maria Branyas Morera was the eight-oldest verified person ever recorded in the history

Tropical Storm Jerry expected to turn into hurricane this weekend

Tropical Storm Jerry expected to turn into hurricane this weekend
Tropical Storm Jerry was officially classified as a tropical storm

Laszlo Krasznahorkai becomes second Hungarian to win Nobel Prize in Literature

Laszlo Krasznahorkai becomes second Hungarian to win Nobel Prize in Literature
The Swedish Academy honoured Laszlo Krasznahorkai for his powerful and visionary storytelling

UK PM Keir Starmer meets Modi in Mumbai amid historic trade mission

UK PM Keir Starmer meets Modi in Mumbai amid historic trade mission
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was warmly welcomed in India

Can Trump win the nobel peace prize? Here's what you need to know

Can Trump win the nobel peace prize? Here's what you need to know
Nobel peace prize 2025 winner will be announced on October 10

China expands rare earth export controls ahead of possible Trump-Xi meeting

China expands rare earth export controls ahead of possible Trump-Xi meeting
China tightens restrictions on rare earth exports ‘to safeguard national security’