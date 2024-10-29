Halloween costumes: Hidden threat to mental health of girls

Halloween costumes are one of the most important parts of the holiday. People spend their time and energy thinking about the best and different costumes.
According to CNN, Halloween costumes are considered a fun part of the holiday, but they actually have a very deep and long-lasting impact on the psychology of kids, particularly girls.
Sharon Lamb and Lyn Mikel Brown, in the book, Packaging Girlhood: Rescuing Our Daughters From Marketers’ Schemes, wrote, “Boys are dressing up as military personnel, policemen, and explorers. Girls dress up as hot little teenagers.”
Lamb and Brown noted girls dressed up as “princesses, cheerleaders, and sexy divas,” and these costumes objectify and sexualize girls and leave an impact on their minds.
Elizabeth Baron, a New York City-based psychotherapist, said, “Parents should explain that dressing in provocative ways leads to the objectification of girls and women, which puts a priority on their bodies and diminishes their other qualities.”
“When this objectification happens, they are at risk of being mistreated, disrespected, and even abused or violated, whether that’s in person or over the internet,” she continued.
Baron further explained, “Girls who dress in sexy ways might start to over-identify with their sexuality and believe that their physical appearance is what gives them self-worth. When girls become preoccupied with their external appearance, they are more likely to struggle with body image as well as mental health issues such as anxiety and depression and low self-esteem.”
Baron suggested that parents should encourage their kids to imagine empowering identities for their costumes and try to think of new and unusual roles that have power and positivity.