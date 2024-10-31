Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image

Online retail giant Temu is exploring membership in a European anti-counterfeit coalition.
The online retailers Including Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay, and brands like Adidas, Nike, Hermes and Moncler have signed an agreement facilitated by the European Commission, called the “Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sale of counterfeit goods on the internet.”
As per the agenda item, Temu is going to give a presentation on a "possible new signatory" at a meeting of the MoU members on November 11.
Temu's involvement with the anti-counterfeit network coincides with increased pressure from EU authorities on Temu to strengthen its controls over goods offered to European consumers on its marketplace and make sure that dangerous or unlawful goods don't get into the union
The subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings has captured Europe and the United States swiftly through its impactable marketing strategy.
As its tagline, claimed, "shop like a billionaire," it drew millions of people to its website and app by providing very low rates on everything from electronics and kitchen appliances to apparel and accessories.
On its website, the clothes, shoes, and handbags sold are designed to look copy of popular branded products but at a fraction of the price.