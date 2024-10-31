Sci-Tech

Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image

Temu is going to give a presentation on a 'possible new signatory' at a meeting of the MoU member

  October 31, 2024
Online retail giant Temu is exploring membership in a European anti-counterfeit coalition.

The online retailers Including Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay, and brands like Adidas, Nike, Hermes and Moncler have signed an agreement facilitated by the European Commission, called the “Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sale of counterfeit goods on the internet.”

As per the agenda item, Temu is going to give a presentation on a "possible new signatory" at a meeting of the MoU members on November 11.

Temu's involvement with the anti-counterfeit network coincides with increased pressure from EU authorities on Temu to strengthen its controls over goods offered to European consumers on its marketplace and make sure that dangerous or unlawful goods don't get into the union

The subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings has captured Europe and the United States swiftly through its impactable marketing strategy.

As its tagline, claimed, "shop like a billionaire," it drew millions of people to its website and app by providing very low rates on everything from electronics and kitchen appliances to apparel and accessories.

On its website, the clothes, shoes, and handbags sold are designed to look copy of popular branded products but at a fraction of the price.

Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
World's oldest-known tadpole fossils discovered from Argentina: Details
Google hit with higher than world GDP fine in Russia for YouTube restrictions
WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users
Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 Chips, AI features
CEO reveals over 25% of new Google code is generated by AI
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
China's youngest astronaut crew reaches space station in historic mission
UK’s Rolls-Royce SMR, Czech’s CEZ join forces for modular nuclear project
Meta, TikTok face lawsuit in Brazil for not creating protection mechanism
Discover hidden life on Mars with NASA's groundbreaking new study