World

'Brat' becomes word of the year, all thanks to influencer Charli XCX

Other trending words of 2024 include 'era', 'yapping', 'delulu', 'romantasy' and 'looksmaxxing'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
The word, which was once used in a negative connotation has now become a title for good traits, all thanks to the renowned influencer Charli XCX.

As reported by many outlets, "brat" has been named word of the year in Collins Dictionary, after it was popularised by the famous TikTok star, singer and songwriter.

The title of UK singer's sixth album has been added to the dictionary after adopting a new meaning.

Brat, which was an insult referring to a child’s impudence, is now admiring the traits like "confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude".

Lexicographers at Collins done thorough research of their database and put brat number one as it's been "embraced so widely" and is "one of the most talked about words of 2024".

Alongside, brat, other trending words of 2024 include, “Yapping”, means extensive talking, political term “supermajority” used for landslide election, “looksmaxxing”, which means trying to make oneself as attractive as possible.

The managing director of Collins dictionary, Alex Beecroft, noted, "With many of this year's notable words being popularised by generations Z and Alpha, we can confidently say this is the most 'brat' Word of the Year list ever."

