Prince Harry losing last chance to reconcile with King Charles before monarch's death

King Charles is slowly losing his life amid cancer, while Prince Harry is missing on his last chance to mend ties with his cancer-stricken father.
The Duke of Sussex became distant with the royal family after throwing poisonous truth bombs on them in his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by his and wife Meghan Markle's Netflix series, and then his infamous memoir, Spare.
As per a royal expert, Harry made those derogatory moves against his own relatives thinking he would have plenty of time to heal his bond them, especially beloved Pa, Charles.
However, things have gone pretty miscalculated for the 40-year-old as his father got diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, making it prominent for Harry that his time to get back to the royal fold is running out.
The royal expert Emily Andrews revealed wrote in Woman, “Speaking to sources close to Harry, it’s clear that (his successful monetisation of it aside!) he’s tired of playing a bit part in a narrative of family conflict, and would like nothing more than to recover his reputation and become known, in time, as a serious player in the philanthropic world.”
Citing the inside sources, the royal expert claimed that Prince Harry was thinking that he would reconcile with his dad after ruining publicly ruining royal family's image.
She continued, “Yet there’s a theory doing the royal rounds – that Harry threw his truth bombs and vented his spleen to Oprah and Netflix, and (most poisonously of all) in his book, Spare, on the premise that he would have a long time to make up with his dad.”
Meanwhile, the royal expert also noted that according to the sources, reconciliation will not be easy for Harry once his brother ascend to the throne.
For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.