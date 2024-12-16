Sarah Ferguson melts 'furious' King Charles' heart amid Andrew scandal

Sarah Ferguson reflected on her sweet bond with King Charles in an interview amid Prince Andrew's latest scandal.
The Duchess of York revealed that the monarch still calls her 'Fergie' despite the growing issues with her former partner and his brother Andrew.
In conversation with The Sunday Times, she said, "I’ve known the King all my life and I absolutely adore him. He’s kind and makes me laugh, and I love that he still calls me Fergie."
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother added, "At Dummer, Mum would say, 'Don’t be naughty with the Prince of Wales when he comes to stay, don’t duck him in the pool.'"
"I’d duck him straight in the pool and put a fake dog turd outside his room. He thought it was hilarious," Sarah recalled.
It is important to note that the Duchess of York's confession about special bond with King Charles came after he was left 'furious' with Andrew's spy scandal.
For the unversed, Prince Andrew is allegedly linked to a Chinese spy who was barred from the UK on national security grounds.