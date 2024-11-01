World

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Melania Trump, 5 worst celebrity statues ever

Here are 5 worst celebrity statues which garner huge criticism since their installation

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Numerous sculptures have been made of famous celebrities to honor them and show their love and respect, but many statues of famous individuals ended up looking nothing like them.

Here are five sculptures of famous individuals that turned out hilariously inaccurate.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The statue of Cristiano Ronaldo was made by Emanuel Santos and was unveiled at Madeira Airport, Portugal, in 2017, when the airport was named after the famous footballer. 

The sculpture quickly got everyone's attention and went viral on the internet after people felt it “did not look like him.”

Lucille Ball

The worst statue of American actress and comedian Lucille Ball was placed in her hometown of Celoron, New York, back in 2009. After seeing this sculpture, her fans instantly signed a petition for its remaking, and they succeeded in their efforts to replace the ugly statue with a new one.

Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde’s London statue looks more like a sick version of a mermaid from the Starbucks logo than him. This statue is the worst portrayal of a handsome Irish poet and writer.

Dwyane Wade

The statue of Dwyane Wade outside Kaseya Center was instantly declared as the worst state in the history of sports.

The artwork was unveiled by the Miami Heat to honor his time with the franchise, but it became a reason for jokes and fun on social media.

Melania Trump

The statue of the former first lady of the United States and wife of President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, was unveiled in her hometown of Sevnica in Slovenia in July 2019. 

It was carved out of a living tree with a chainsaw, and it looked anything but her. Despite criticism from people and jokes on fun on social media, the sculpture's commissioner said he still believes that the sculpture is still "absolutely beautiful."

