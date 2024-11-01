World

Hundreds of dancers take over NYC with a 'Thrilling' flashmob on Halloween night

The Village Halloween Parade is an annual holiday parade held on the night of Halloween

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024


Halloween is celebrated with great enthusiasm around the world!

More than 100 dancers performed a unique dance in a flashmob in New York for the annual Village Halloween Parade.

On a recent Saturday afternoon, 140 dancers gathered at the Ailey Studios in Hell’s Kitchen to practice a choreographed performance of the dance.

The group includes dancers who’ve been doing this since the tradition started 20 years ago.

Paraders perform zombie dance from Michael Jackson's Thriller video in 2011. 

Dancers have to register in advance and have to purchase a $50 entry ticket.

While, entry to the parade is free to public and marchers can simply join in at the starting point without registration or payment.

Officials said that all the tickets surprisingly sold out within 90 seconds this year.

The Village Halloween Parade has also been called "New York's Carnival."

Halloween is celebrated worldwide, particularly in Western cultures to honor the dead.

