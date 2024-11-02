Health

Stay fit this winter with THESE simple running strategies

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Winter has arrived all over the world and icy roads and darker mornings make running quite difficult.

But running outdoors throughout the years has its own advantages and you just have to be smart to achieve these benefits in winter.

Running for at least 10 minutes a day can significantly lower your risk of cardiovascular disease.

It also helps to build strong bones, strengthen muscles, burn plenty of kilojoules, help maintain a healthy weight.

It is pertinent to note that several experts advice avoiding running outdoors when it’s lower than 15°F or the windchill is below 10°F.

Dress appropriately:

Layering is the best strategy to avoid getting sick. Try to cover your hands, feet and head properly. Layers also give you the option to remove if you start feeling too hot while running.

Stay hydrated:

You might not feel the need to intake fluids as frequently in the colder months compared to summers, but your body still needs water no matter what the weather is. Try to bring your water bottle while going out for a run.

Keep checking on yourself:

If your chest starts to hurt, you feel light-headed, or you're worried you might have pulled a muscle in your leg, don't go any further. Go in and call the doctor for assistance.

Check the weather forecast:

Always see the weather forecast to determine the current temperatures and to see if there is any rain or snow expected. This step is very crucial as it can impact the safety of your running path.

