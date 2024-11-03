Discover 6 harmful effects of sleeping late and waking up early 

A growing number of people are staying up late to finish work or spend time on social media, which negatively impacts their sleep cycle and overall health.
According to Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three adults does not get enough sleep, which can result in various health problems.
In addition to this, many sleep specialists emphasize the importance of establishing a regular sleep routine with reduced screen time, to promote better sleep hygiene and improve overall well-being.
There are several side effects of sleeping late and waking up early; the following are a few effects:
Skyrocketing stress level:
Less sleep indicates the higher cortisol levels, which the main stress hormone of body.
High cortisol level make you feel more anxious, and less able to relax which can eventually lead to heart problems.
Memory loss and learning problems:
Good sleep helps lock in memories and process new information, therefore, the sleep escape can lead to memory lapses, forgetfulness and even find it harder to learn any new skill or remembering old things.
Weight gain:
Sleep deprivation increases the level of ghrelin, a hormone that makes you feel hungry very quickly, and lowers leptin, the hormone that signals the fullness of stomach.
These sudden changes can increase cravings for high level calorie foods, which can rapidly increase human weight.
Higher risk of heart disease:
An irregular sleep pattern can fumble with circadian rhythm, which maintains and regulate the heart rate and blood pressure.
By the time, this increase risk the conditions like hypertension and heart disease.
Mood swings and irritability:
Poor sleep impacts emotional regulations which makes it harder to manage the mood.
Therefore, a late sleeper experiences irritable, impatient and anxious nature, which overtime could increase the risk of mood disorders like depression.