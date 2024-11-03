Health

Discover 6 harmful effects of sleeping late and waking up early

One in three adults does not get sufficient sleep, which can lead to various health problems

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Discover 6 harmful effects of sleeping late and waking up early
Discover 6 harmful effects of sleeping late and waking up early 

A growing number of people are staying up late to finish work or spend time on social media, which negatively impacts their sleep cycle and overall health.

According to Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three adults does not get enough sleep, which can result in various health problems.

In addition to this, many sleep specialists emphasize the importance of establishing a regular sleep routine with reduced screen time, to promote better sleep hygiene and improve overall well-being.

There are several side effects of sleeping late and waking up early; the following are a few effects:

Skyrocketing stress level:

Less sleep indicates the higher cortisol levels, which the main stress hormone of body.

High cortisol level make you feel more anxious, and less able to relax which can eventually lead to heart problems.

Memory loss and learning problems:

Good sleep helps lock in memories and process new information, therefore, the sleep escape can lead to memory lapses, forgetfulness and even find it harder to learn any new skill or remembering old things.

Weight gain:

Sleep deprivation increases the level of ghrelin, a hormone that makes you feel hungry very quickly, and lowers leptin, the hormone that signals the fullness of stomach.

These sudden changes can increase cravings for high level calorie foods, which can rapidly increase human weight.

Higher risk of heart disease:

An irregular sleep pattern can fumble with circadian rhythm, which maintains and regulate the heart rate and blood pressure.

By the time, this increase risk the conditions like hypertension and heart disease.

Mood swings and irritability:

Poor sleep impacts emotional regulations which makes it harder to manage the mood.

Therefore, a late sleeper experiences irritable, impatient and anxious nature, which overtime could increase the risk of mood disorders like depression. 

Princess Kate's team reacts in 'shock' to Mother's Day photo controversy

Princess Kate's team reacts in 'shock' to Mother's Day photo controversy
Princess Kate deepens 'faith' after cancer diagnosis as William remains detached

Princess Kate deepens 'faith' after cancer diagnosis as William remains detached
Unexpected burrowing badgers spark major road repair emergency in Lincolnshire

Unexpected burrowing badgers spark major road repair emergency in Lincolnshire
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character

Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character

Health News

Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
Stay fit this winter with THESE simple running strategies
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
Low-sugar diet in first 1000 days lowers kids’ diabetes, high BP risks: Study
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
Discover 5 exercises to reduce cancer risk
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
Polio vaccination drive: Deadly bomb targets police, kills 9 in Balochistan
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
E. coli outbreak: CDC confirms McDonald’s slivered onions as ‘likely source’
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
Weekend workout linked to better mental health, study
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
Tuberculosis surpasses COVID-19 as the most dangerous disease, WHO reports
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
Halloween costumes: Hidden threat to mental health of girls
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
Polio cases surge: Pakistan launches new vaccination drive