Historic US presidential items go up for auction including George Washington's hair

A unique 49-star flag from 1959 after Alaska joined the union was also added to the items

  November 05, 2024
There is a lot of buzz around the world regarding the US election and taking advantage of the moment, Arader Galleries in New York City is holding an auction of items related to the US presidential history.

As per CNN, the auction is scheduled to take place on November 22 and will be conducted online which will later be previewed at the Arader Galleries.

One of the most interesting item is a few strands of hair from George Washington, the first US president who died in 1799.

Those grey hairs has been preserved in a locket, that was gifted to a family friend and has been passed down from generation to generation.

Arlan Ettinger, president of New York-based Guernsey’s auction house said, “We’re conducting an auction of a number of the most historic objects relating to American history that has ever come up for sale.”

Another notable object is the US flag that covered Abraham Lincoln’s coffin, which traveled to his resting place in Springfield, Illinois.

Ettinger said, “It has a sale estimate range of $800,000 to $1.2 million, although putting a value on such a unique item was difficult.”

A unique 49-star flag from 1959 after Alaska joined the union was also added to the items.

The auction will also include presidential portraits from the Bacharach Photography Studio, many of which have never been seen in public before, and a portrait of Lincoln made by Francis Bicknell Carpenter as a study for his painting.

