Barron Trump quietly joins family venture in unexpected role

Barron Trump, being the youngest son of the President Donald Trump often finds himself in the media spotlight despite keeping a low profile.
The 19-year-old has once again made headline but this time not for politics rather for a surprising financial success.
He has reportedly earned around $40 million from the cryptocurrency venture called World Liberty Financial, that was launched by his father.
Barron, currently a student at New York University received $25 million in total after paying taxes, as per Forbes.
He is officially one of the founders of the company World Liberty Financial along with this father, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.
Forbes estimated that Barron owns about 7.5% of this company which is located in Delaware.
Barron has also been given the title of "web3 ambassador" for the project.
His father, Trump often spoke about his son's remarkable skills and possible career path.
During an interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Trump was asked whether Barron would follow in his footsteps in politics or business.
He responded that his son might instead have a future in technology, where his talents are already evident.
Barron has previously assisted his father, during election campaigns by helping him understand and connect with the mindset of the younger generation.