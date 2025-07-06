Barron Trump quietly joins family venture in unexpected role

Barron Trump quietly joins family venture in unexpected role
Barron Trump quietly joins family venture in unexpected role

Barron Trump, being the youngest son of the President Donald Trump often finds himself in the media spotlight despite keeping a low profile.

The 19-year-old has once again made headline but this time not for politics rather for a surprising financial success.

He has reportedly earned around $40 million from the cryptocurrency venture called World Liberty Financial, that was launched by his father.

Barron, currently a student at New York University received $25 million in total after paying taxes, as per Forbes.

He is officially one of the founders of the company World Liberty Financial along with this father, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

Forbes estimated that Barron owns about 7.5% of this company which is located in Delaware.

Barron has also been given the title of "web3 ambassador" for the project.

His father, Trump often spoke about his son's remarkable skills and possible career path.

During an interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Trump was asked whether Barron would follow in his footsteps in politics or business.

He responded that his son might instead have a future in technology, where his talents are already evident.

Barron has previously assisted his father, during election campaigns by helping him understand and connect with the mindset of the younger generation.

Read more : World
Tropical Storm Chantal hits South Carolina, triggers flash flood risk in coastal areas
Tropical Storm Chantal hits South Carolina, triggers flash flood risk in coastal areas
Chantal is the first storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season to be given an official name and to hit the United States
Grok bombshell claim: Musk, Trump responsible for Texas floods deaths?
Grok bombshell claim: Musk, Trump responsible for Texas floods deaths?
Elon Musk’s Gork AI blames him and Donald Trump for Teax floods disasters
UK record-breaking divorce payout: Billionaire's wife wins £230m
UK record-breaking divorce payout: Billionaire's wife wins £230m
Billionaire's wife wins £230m in Britain's third-largest divorce payout after Tesco remark
Lion horrors in Australia: Woman loses arm in attack at Queensland zoo
Lion horrors in Australia: Woman loses arm in attack at Queensland zoo
Darling Downs Zoo employee suffers ‘significant’ arm injury in big cat attack in Queensland
Elon Musk announces launch of new 'America Party' after Trump fallout
Elon Musk announces launch of new 'America Party' after Trump fallout
Tech giant Musk announces new political party to challenge Trump after ‘big, beautiful bill’ success
World's most beautiful airport named at international design awards
World's most beautiful airport named at international design awards
Several airports were praised for being eco-friendly, visually appealing and convenient for travellers at the awards
UK Weather: Third heatwave in month could hit by mid-July
UK Weather: Third heatwave in month could hit by mid-July
The hot weather is expected to last into the weekend as a high-pressure system is moving in from the west
Wildfires erupt in Greece, Turkey and Syria amid intense heat
Wildfires erupt in Greece, Turkey and Syria amid intense heat
Tough weather conditions have already caused at least nine deaths in different parts of Europe
River Seine all set to welcome swimmers after a century-long ban
River Seine all set to welcome swimmers after a century-long ban
Parisian swimmers celebrate as River Seine reopens after 100-year ban
Most expensive US tourist destination reveal: Aspen wins crown
Most expensive US tourist destination reveal: Aspen wins crown
Aspen named as the priciest destination in America, with a three-day trip costing over $2,700
Dalai Lama on 90th birthday seeks longevity: ‘Hope to live over 130 years
Dalai Lama on 90th birthday seeks longevity: ‘Hope to live over 130 years
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama expresses hope to live over 130 years after successor announcement
Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 24 as search for missing continues
Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 24 as search for missing continues
Over 20 people, including summer camp children, missing after flash flooding in Texas