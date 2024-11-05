World

US 2024 elections: Polling time, key states, and vote counting process

  by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
The people of America are all set to vote in the 2024 general elections and to elect their 47th president on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Nearly 186.5 million eligible voters will not only cast ballots for the president but will also vote for various federal, state, and local positions.

Here is all you need to know about polling time, key states, and the vote-counting process.

When Do Polls Open And Close On Election Day?

Due to different time zones in the states, the polls opening and closing timing are different in different areas.

In a country with six time zones, the earliest polls will open at certain locations in Vermont on the East Coast at 5 a.m. ET.

In Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia, the polls will begin at 6 a.m. ET, while North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia will begin to vote at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Most of the states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Florida, will begin voting between 7 am and 8 am ET.

Meanwhile, in Hawaii, the polls will be opened at 12 pm ET, which is 7 am local time.

Most of the polling stations will be closed from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, but in Hawaii, the voting will be continued till 12 a.m. ET and in Alaska, till 1 a.m. ET.

Key States To Watch In 2024 Elections

The seven swing states will decide whether Donald Trump will serve a second term in office or if Kamala Harris will become the first female president of the US.

The key states to watch in the 2024 presidential elections are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

World News

Harris, Trump makes final push in Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day
Historic US presidential items go up for auction including George Washington’s hair
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Scotland braces for heavy snowfall and freezing conditions THIS month
Kamala Harris leaves Donald Trump out of picture for positive campaign finale
Lahore's Air Quality issue: Pakistan calls out India for smog surge
Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India prepares for special prayers on election day
Canada and India unite in condemning violence at Brampton Hindu temple
Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano eruption: At least 10 people died in Indonesia
Kamala Harris’ pal shares insight on her character ahead of US Election 2024
US elections 2024: Here’s all you need to know about election results
Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu secures second term in office