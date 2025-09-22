Utah residents at risk from toxic dust containing arsenic and lead

People living in Utah, particularly near the Great Salt Lake are highly at risk from harmful dust pollution.
The region’s unusual geography, including mountains surrounding the valley, causes sudden changes in air quality.
In winter, temperature inversion trap cold air beneath warm air, holding pollution from cars and other sources over the Salt Lake Valley and worsening air quality, as per MailUK.
In a recent study, published in GeoHealth journal, researchers found alarming details that Utah's dust storm are more dangerous than previously thought as they contain arsenic, a naturally occurring substance that can cause diabetes and cancers.
The arsenic washed off mountains over thousands of years and collected in the Great Salt Lake, ending up in the dust that spreads across the region.
Not only this, scientists also found lead in Utah's dust, a toxic metal which can seriously harm brain and nervous system development, especially in children.
Some Utah dust contain dangerous thallium, which can cause hair loss, digestive problems and premature birth.
Annie Putman, a hydrologist and lead author of the GeoHealth study, explained that these harmful particles are carried into dust storms because they are swept up from the Great Salt Lake playa and since the region is a close basin, human activities ended up contributing to this contamination.
To avoid this, experts recommended ways to limit exposure to dangerous dust like washing hands, cleaning toys and fruits or vegetables, removing shoes before entering into house and using vacuums with HEPA filters.